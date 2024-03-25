Roman Reigns Comments On His 'Wiseman' Paul Heyman's WWE HOF Induction

For almost all of his record-setting reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has had Paul Heyman by his side, a key cog in Reigns enduring success. It has also served as the cherry on top of Heyman's legendary career, one that sees him set to be enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5, shortly before Reigns will team with The Rock at WrestleMania 40 Night One, and defend his title against Cody Rhodes on Night Two.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Reigns discussed Heyman's induction and his importance to himself and others in WWE, even going as far to compare Heyman to a "performance enhancer." On the subject of who should induct Heyman into the Hall, something Reigns may be considered for, the "Tribal Chief" only had this to say.

"I think whoever does it, they just need to be authentic," Reigns said. "They just need to tell their story of Paul. There's going to be a lot of facts and a lot of history that you can lay down with the 'Wise Man,' all the way from his beginnings with the giant phone to being the advocate to...being my special counsel.

"I think whoever does it just needs to be themselves and just tell the truth, because Paul, he's an incredible man, he's an unbelievable man...[with] what he's done this business. And I also think what he's done with his personal life. I know well because I work with him and I'm good friends with him. I just have the upmost respect for him. I really do. And nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him."

