Bully Ray Discusses Idea Of Roman Reigns Inducting Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall Of Fame

It's going to be a busy WrestleMania weekend for The Bloodline, with The Rock and Roman Reigns set to wrestle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of the big show, followed by Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Rhodes on Night Two. Before all of that, however, Paul Heyman, the "Wise Man" of the Bloodline, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, April 5, and some have wondered if maybe Reigns could wind up being the one to induct Heyman into the Hall.

If that is the case, Bully Ray worries that it may not be so much of a good thing. On Monday's episode of "Busted Open Radio," the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer expressed concerns about Reigns receiving a positive reaction for inducting Heyman, which he feels could lead to the crowd turning on Rollins and Rhodes the next night, especially coming off Rock's performance this past Friday on "SmackDown."

"Imagine if Roman Reigns is the guy that's going to be inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia in ECW country," Bully said. "Who is going to hate Roman Reigns on that night? 24 hours before Night One of WrestleMania, where Roman Reigns will go up there and he will speak glowingly about Paul Heyman, why should we hate him? So now, it's like the two big mega heels in this match against the very, very underdog Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, are almost in uber babyface roles. I think that Rock promo last Friday put them in weird territory again. If I'm a fan, I don't know why I hate The Rock."

