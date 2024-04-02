The Rock To Induct His Grandmother Lia Maivia Into WWE Hall Of Fame

The Rock has announced that he will induct his grandmother and late wrestling booker Lia Maivia into the WWE Hall of Fame later this week.

"The Final Boss" disclosed on social media that his grandmother, whom he called a trailblazer and one of the first female promoters, will be a part of the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I'm honored to announce, that I will be inducting my grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2024. One of the first ever female promoters of professional wrestling. She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss," said The Rock.

Lia Maivia, who is The Rock's maternal grandmother, ran the Polynesian Pro Wrestling after the death of her husband, Peter Maivia, and ran it for a few years before it was shut down in 1988. Maivia's story was featured in the "Young Rock" TV show, which even showcased how and why she was once arrested.

As first announced by her grandson @TheRock, Lia Maivia will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024.https://t.co/C2gOth6wpV pic.twitter.com/AJkuMXbeNG — WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2024

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame will also include Japanese star Bull Nakano, who will be inducted by Hall of Famer Madusa, NWA star Thunderbolt Patterson, The U.S. Express — the team of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, and Paul Heyman. Heyman revealed on this week's "WWE Raw" that the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will induct him into the Hall of Fame. Celebrated boxer Muhammad Ali will be the celebrity induction of this year's class.

The 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air after this week's "WWE SmackDown."