Bully Ray Explains How WWE Put The Spotlight Back On Roman Reigns

As WrestleMania 40 has gotten closer and closer, some have wondered if Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has taken a bit of a backseat to fellow Bloodline member The Rock. Those questions reached a fever pitch last week after "Raw," when Rock's brutal assault on Reigns' WrestleMania opponent Cody Rhodes seemed to put more of a spotlight on Rock and Rhodes than Reigns and Rhodes.

For weeks, Bully Ray has been among the voices wondering if The Rock has stolen the show a bit too much from the likes of Rhodes and Reigns. On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," however, Bully explained why a promo from Paul Heyman last Friday on "SmackDown" took the spotlight away from Rock and put it right back on Reigns.

"They connected that dot," Bully said. "Because now I know that everything The Rock did to Cody, bloodying him up, hitting him with the weight belt, taking the boots to him, yada yada, was all done at 'The Tribal Chief's' request. They put the spotlight right back on Roman, right where it belongs, because there have been times here where The Rock is pulling away from everybody. It was becoming more about Cody and Rock, and if it was about Cody and Rock, then maybe Cody and Rock should be headlining Night Two of WrestleMania.

"They're not. Night Two of WrestleMania is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Universal Championship. You have to keep the spotlight and the credibility on Roman. Roman is the steak. Rock can be the potatoes, Rock can be the vegetables; can be all this...but he can't be the main thing on the plate right now. You have the most prestigious World Championship on the planet at stake, Night Two, between Roman and Cody. That's where it has to stay."

