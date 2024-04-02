WWE Star Montez Ford Addresses The Street Profits' Aborted Heel Turn

WWE's Street Profits — Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins — have been partnered up with Bobby Lashley since last summer, becoming known together as The Pride. For a brief time, The Pride were presented as villains on WWE TV, but a decision was made late last year to have the team revert to their babyface status. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Ford discussed the reasons behind the change-up.

Advertisement

"A couple of months ago, we were trying to ... make the fans not like us," Ford said. "They just [said], 'Nah, we're not having it.'"

Despite Ford, Dawkins, and Lashley attacking fan favorites like The Brawling Brutes and the Latino World Order, the trio remained popular with the crowd. Rather than attempting to force The Pride on the audience as heels, WWE's creative team decided to roll with the punches. As a longtime wrestling viewer, Ford believes it was the right move.

"When the fans are passionate about something, when they want something, when they demand it, for the most part, they're so intent with it," Ford continued. "You know that passion is real because it comes from the heart. They have every right to feel that way."

Advertisement

Ford pointed out that wrestlers are taught to work for reactions from the crowd. If they are getting a strong positive reaction, there's no sense in leaning away from that. Shifting to discuss the ongoing storyline involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, Ford said the situation can be viewed from many different sides, explaining the varied reactions that The Rock is getting from the audience. Though The Rock may get cheered while clearly acting as the villain, Ford shared his belief that as long as the crowd is reacting strongly, there isn't much of an issue.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.