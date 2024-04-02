CM Punk Describes Scene Backstage Prior To WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return

Punk is well aware of the controversy that seems to surround him, referring to himself as a "magnet" for online rumors. However, the wrestling veteran believes that his work in the ring and on the microphone speaks for itself.

"What we do is ephemeral, right? It happens and it's gone," Punk continued. "What we leave people with are lasting memories and moments, and I have been fortunate enough, no matter what anybody says — how overrated I am, how s***ty I am, how I don't deserve whatever — man, I've made some great moments."

When those moments come to pass, Punk said that he feels like any of them will be the last one, but they just keep on happening. The WWE Champion said that his Survivor Series comeback was yet another of those milestone events in his career. Once he got backstage after the PLE ended, Punk was immediately greeted by more cameras to document the night.

"I'm sure, at some point, everyone will see that footage," Punk said. "Everyone's hooting and hollering, and you're the belle of the ball. People are slapping you on the back, they're kissing you on the mouth, they're hugging you. Everyone's stoked to see you."

Before moving on, Punk said that it was the kind of night that one never wants to come to an end.

