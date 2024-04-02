Mark Henry Hoped For Something Specific From Cody Rhodes' Wardrobe On WWE Raw

Looking for a vengeful, cutthroat Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw," down to the attire he wanted him to wear, Mark Henry likely came away from the episode at least slightly disappointed. On "Busted Open Radio," Henry detailed what he wanted to see from Rhodes last night, down to a very specific style of clothing, a crazed demeanor, and a singular purpose.

"I'd like to see Cody come out there with the clothes that you wear when you don't want to get arrested," Henry said. "Like, the combat boots, kind of more like a Shield-esque outfit with a ball-peen hammer and a baseball bat, looking to cause bodily harm to The Rock and to Roman Reigns." Instead, what we were told from the jump on "Raw" was that Rhodes wasn't medically cleared to even be there in Brooklyn. Eventually, he showed up, dressed not entirely as Henry had hoped but without his customary suit, clad in a muscle shirt and sweatpants. While his intent was indeed to do damage to Rock, it only came at the defense of his WrestleMania tag team partner Seth Rollins, and there, they ended up on the wrong side of what turned out to be a scrap against not just Rock but also Reigns, who feigned leaving the arena earlier in the show.

Reigns, according to Henry, was just as guilty as Rock for the beating Rhodes took the previous week, and should have been the focus of Cody's vengeance. "Every segment, I would have Cody walking around looking for Roman Reigns," he specified.