Becky Lynch Recalls Historical Limitations On Women's Wrestling, Comments On Changes

With a match against Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship coming up at WrestleMania 40, and a brand new book "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl," hitting bookshelves, Becky Lynch is proof that women's wrestling has come a long way since the days of old. But those days are still close enough that Lynch wants people to remember just how far women's wrestling has come, to avoid it moving backwards.

Appearing on the "Under the Ring" podcast, Lynch talked about the limitations women's wrestling used to face, why those limitations were in place, and what it took to move things forward.

"It was relegated to these short timeslots, to the token gesture, 'Here is the side attraction of the women's match,'" Lynch said. "It was an attraction, and I hated that. And there was limitations on what women could do. Like, you couldn't punch or you couldn't throw somebody into the stairs, because that was seen as too violent. 'Nobody wants to see women be violent.'

"They do, because this is wrestling, and they want to see them wrestle, and they want to see stories, and they want to see ideas and characters and formations. And I don't think anybody cares what the gender is. So we needed to get rid of that thinking.

