Becky Lynch Recalls Getting Advice From WWE Legends John Cena And The Rock

Becky Lynch has had the fortune of sharing the screen with several WWE legends, such as Trish Stratus, Lita, John Cena, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In a recent episode of "The School of Greatness," Lynch revealed that the latter two also granted her some valuable advice that she still carries forth to this day.

In regards to Cena, Lynch noted that his biggest lesson centered around the element of presentation, specifically the identity that one attaches to their wrestling persona. "'Who are you? I don't know who you are.' That's what [Cena] said to me," Lynch said. "I would go to him, I would ask him for advice. He was like 'I don't know who you are. I don't know who you are.' I would get so mad because people would be chanting my name. I was like 'Well, they knew.' I've always had this connection with the audience where they would chant for me even when I didn't have an established character or whatever. There was always a connection."

Much like Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also provided some helpful guidance to Lynch. Despite his demanding professional schedule (in acting, and again, professional wrestling), Lynch attested that Johnson will always go out of his way to lend advice to those in need, including herself. Through their interactions, Lynch now considers Johnson to be both a friend and a mentor.

"One of the things that [Johnson] said to me that I still think about, and think about regularly, is 'What do you think about in the quiet of the night when everybody's gone to sleep, when there's nobody? What is it that you dream of? Keep that at the forefront of your mind.” The other thing that he said to me was when my dad passed way ... He said, 'Now he's always with you,' and even saying it now just makes me feel a certain [way] because now he is always with me," Lynch said.

