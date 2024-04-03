WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Discusses 'Freak Accident' Bicep Injury

Last month, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that he had suffered a ruptured bicep tendon. Though he didn't elaborate on the injury at the time, Aldis recently appeared on the podcast "Gabby AF" and offered some insight on the issue he's been dealing with.

Aldis referred to his injury as a "freak accident" before sarcastically discussing the response from the wrestling audience. The WWE star stated that he heard from fans criticizing him for getting hurt while not performing as an active wrestler, but Aldis pointed out that he'd only ever had one major surgery before throughout his entire wrestling career.

"So yeah, [it] was just a freak thing," Aldis said, without explaining the cause of the injury. "Doctor LeClere [at] Vanderbilt here in Nashville did a phenomenal job. He works on the Nashville Predators and all sorts of high-profile athletes and stuff like that. He did a great job. I feel great."

For now, Aldis is stuck in a cast, but the WWE star hopes to make the move into wearing a brace similar to the one CM Punk has been sporting in the recent stage of his recovery. If all goes well, Aldis said that he'll be wearing the brace this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Despite undergoing surgery for his injury, the "SmackDown" GM didn't miss a beat, making his return to the show right away. During the most recent episode, Aldis was on hand to introduce Jade Cargill as she made her debut as an official member of the "SmackDown" roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.