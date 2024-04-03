The Rock Is Giving One Fan An All-Expenses Paid Trip To WWE WrestleMania 40

Despite playing a convincing villain on WWE TV in recent months, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is still as charitable as ever. Responding to a picture of a fan's tattoo on social media platform X, Johnson invited the man and his daughter to this weekend's WWE WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Dude holy shit you did it!!

That's the authentic real deal signature & bull right there!

Looks amazing! 👏🏾👏🏾 You're a man of your word, and so is the Final Boss... Pack your bags – because you and your daughter are coming to @wwe #WrestleMania Your tickets, flight, hotel,... https://t.co/2whkNI34A2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2024

After seeing The Rock live last month, the fan had Johnson sign his arm. Before the marker washed away, the fan had the signature made permanent, with Johnson now rewarding his dedication. In addition to covering tickets to the show, transportation, and a hotel, Johnson even offered to cover the cost of food for the pair during their trip.

Advertisement

WrestleMania 40 will be a two-night affair once again, and the lineup for both shows has been announced. The Rock will team with his cousin, Roman Reigns, against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one. Should Johnson and Reigns win, Sunday's main event between Reigns and Rhodes will have the Bloodline Rules stipulation. If Rhodes and Rollins win, then The Bloodline will be banned from ringside.

Including the drama involving The Bloodline, WrestleMania 40 is set to feature 13 matches. Rhea Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, a Six-Pack Ladder Match is scheduled with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line, and Logan Paul will attempt to hang onto the WWE United States Championship in a Triple Threat with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso will face each other in singles action for the first time, and Sami Zayn will attempt to topple GUNTHER to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship, along with several other matches.