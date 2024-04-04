WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis Gets Candid About Jade Cargill

After making her WWE in-ring debut in the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year, Jade Cargill is set to participate in a trios match at WWE WrestleMania 40 this weekend. Cargill has officially joined the "WWE SmackDown" roster and, appearing on "Gabby AF," the show's General Manager Nick Aldis offered his opinion on the rising star.

Advertisement

"Jade has been absolutely itching to get started," Aldis said. "I'm very glad that she's hung her hat on 'SmackDown,' with the blue brand. Not surprised, but certainly pleased that she made the right decision."

Aldis then offered his expectation that some other women on the WWE roster may not be happy with the level of attention Cargill received before even stepping foot in one of the company's rings. Speaking in character, the onscreen authority figure believes that others could try to step up to Cargill to get more attention on themselves.

Fans have been waiting for Cargill to get heavily involved onscreen since November, her Royal Rumble appearance notwithstanding. According to Aldis, Cargill will have plenty to say in the weeks ahead and the best days of her career are still ahead of her.

Advertisement

"In this business, we often talk about 'The Look,'" Aldis continued. "I don't know if there's anyone ever in history who has perhaps personified 'The Look' more than Jade Cargill."

While there are plenty of obvious differences between Aldis and Cargill, the "SmackDown" GM did say that the two have had conversations about some of their similarities — namely, the fact that they both decided to join up with WWE around the same time. Aldis said the two agreed that they picked an incredible time to sign with the company, with business booming and headed in an exciting creative direction.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gabby AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.