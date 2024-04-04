Cody Rhodes Addresses Prospect Of Losing At WWE WrestleMania 40

Since making his return to WWE in 2022, it has felt as though Cody Rhodes has been on an inevitable journey to a world championship. While he's faced bumps in the road, such as the torn pectoral muscle that kept him on the shelf for much of 2022 or his 2023 loss to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, Rhodes has endured. This Sunday, he'll have another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Advertisement

Ahead of that match, Rhodes appeared on ESPN's "First Take." Across the conversation, the WWE star addressed his opportunity at last year's WrestleMania, and how many performers never have the opportunity to main event the company's biggest show, including his father. Rhodes is fortunate enough to have a second shot and he doesn't want to waste it.

"If I don't finish the story, I might as well move over to commentary," Rhodes said. "It's hard enough to be a 'good guy' in 2024, and they've rode with me, these fans. They've been supportive. They created the 'We Want Cody' movement, the whole thing. So if I lost again, I feel like you lose their faith."

Rhodes then said he wants to win the world title for all the fans who have believed in him over the last several years. As far as the intensity of having two WrestleMania main events ahead of him this weekend, Rhodes said he operates best under pressure. The WWE star also reiterated that the outcome of Saturday's match will have a major effect on Sunday's.

Advertisement

Rhodes will team with Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and The Rock on night one of this year's event. The following night, the rematch between Rhodes and Reigns will bring WrestleMania 40 to its conclusion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "First Take" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.