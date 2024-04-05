Tommy Dreamer Lays Out Nightmare Scenario For Cody Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 40

Ever since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has vehemently vowed to "finish the story," and become the first WWE Champion spawned from the Rhodes family. On night two of WrestleMania 40, Rhodes has another chance to fulfill his quest as he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title match that may or may not also involve Bloodline Rules. Even if Rhodes emerges victorious though, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer points out that his celebration could be ended in a matter of seconds.

"There's a whole other [possibility that] what if he does win, and the moment he wins he has that reaction, and then you cash [the Money in the Bank briefcase] in?" Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "You could even say he never got to hold the pitcher like his father [Dusty Rhodes] of standing on the turnbuckle flipping up that title. If once he [wins], and he does it miraculously, and he never even gets to touch the title, then the story continues. And Damian Priest is your new champion."

Damian Priest claimed possession of the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase at the titular premium live event in July 2023. With this briefcase, Priest has guaranteed himself a future WWE title opportunity of his choice — at any time and any place — within the period of one year.

Last month, Priest addressed concerns that his time to cash in the Money in the Bank contract was soon expiring. In response, Priest reiterated that he has until early July of 2024 to make his move. Priest also teased that when he finally makes the move to cash-in, it's going to happen in "big" fashion.

