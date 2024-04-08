Triple H Discusses Bayley's Importance To WWE's Women's Division

Cody Rhodes wasn't the only one who finished a story at Night Two of WrestleMania 40, as Bayley got revenge against her former allies in Damage CTRL by defeating IYO Sky to win the WWE Women's Championship, her first Women's Title reign in nearly four years. As happy as Bayley was to find herself back on top of the mountain, it appears the rest of WWE, including Chief Content Officer Triple H, is just as happy for her renewed success.

Speaking at the post-WrestleMania 40 Night Two media scrum on Sunday night, Triple H highlighted the importance of the new WWE Women's Champion to the women's division, while giving a glimpse at how highly regarded Bayley is among her peers.

"Bayley is...like a foundation here for the women's division," Triple H said. "I don't know that I've...the women's division was all at Gorilla when she came out. I don't know if I've ever heard them louder, cause they do that...they do that for everybody. [But] it was something different when she walked out. It's just who she is as a performer, it's who she is as a human being. She's a foundation.

"And a lot of times, because of that, she gets overlooked by people, right? She's just so steady and so good and so always there in the right place. You can count on her for everything. And because of that, sometimes she's not thought of in the same, you know, echelon sometimes. And she is, she absolutely is, and I'm so happy that she's acknowledged for that tonight, in front of this crowd at the biggest WrestleMania of all time."

