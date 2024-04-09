WWE SmackDown Viewership And Ratings Report, 4/5/2024

The WrestleMania 40 go-home show of "WWE SmackDown" saw a huge uptick in viewership and ratings.

"Wrestlenomics" has reported that the April 5 edition of the blue brand saw 2.6 million viewers tune in to the show, an 18 percent rise compared to last week's 2.2 million viewers, and the highest viewership since the December 25, 2022 edition. The key demographic rating for the show was 0.77, which marked an even bigger 28 percent jump from the previous week. The show also saw a 13 percent increase in viewership and a 19 percent increase in rating compared to the previous four weeks' average.

The report revealed that the show was ranked no.1 on broadcast television, despite the competition they faced. The blue brand had to compete with the NCAA Division I women's basketball game between UConn and Iowa, which brought in a record 14 million viewers, while another game between South Carolina and NC State raked in almost 7 million viewers. The Friday night show has kicked off April well in terms of viewership and rating, with an 11 percent jump in the former and 24 percent in the latter compared to the same period last year.

"SmackDown's" WrestleMania 40 go-home show saw Bronson Reed being crowned the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, while Logan Paul was chased by his WrestleMania 40 opponents, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi cut a promo to promote their match against Damage CTRL at "The Show of Shows," as did LA Knight to continue his feud with AJ Styles.

The main event of the show was a singles match between Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa, which was interrupted by Jimmy Uso. But Jey had backup in the form of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who cleared house, following which Rhodes got on the mic and sent a message to The Bloodline.