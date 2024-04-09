Grayson Waller Shouts Out Big Wins For WWE Australian Talent Over WrestleMania Weekend

WWE wrestler Grayson Waller expressed pride in his fellow Australian WWE colleagues, celebrating their achievements at WrestleMania 40 over the weekend.

Waller posted a photo on X of himself and two other Aussie WWE stars — Rhea Ripley and Bronson Reed — both of whom, like Waller, won titles on WrestleMania weekend.

Advertisement

"The world found out this weekend what we've known for years- Australian Wrestling is World Class. The Takeover is only just starting. To all the wrestlers in Australia- keep working hard and showing out. The opportunities are there for the taking #WeConquered"

The world found out this weekend what we've known for years- Australian Wrestling is World Class. The Takeover is only just starting. To all the wrestlers in Australia- keep working hard and showing out. The opportunities are there for the taking#WeConquered 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/sr1Ftkb2EF — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) April 8, 2024

Reed competed in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal on the "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania 40 and won the competition after eliminating Ivar. The following night at WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch in the opening match of this year's "Show of Shows" and retained her title. The following match on the night was the tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, where Waller teamed with Austin Theory — one of six teams to compete for the two titles. Waller and Theory won the "SmackDown" Tag Team title, the first title that Waller has won in WWE.

Advertisement

While Rhea Ripley has become one of the top stars in the women's divisions and is featured heavily in WWE programming, Reed and Waller have earned a few opportunities over the last year or so to showcase their talents. Reed has impressed with his incredible physique and ability in the ring, while Waller is quickly becoming a heel that can get under the skin of fans and fellow WWE stars.