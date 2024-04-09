Bully Ray And Mark Henry Discuss The Significance Of Stephanie McMahon's WWE Return

This past Sunday, on the second night of WWE WrestleMania 40, Stephanie McMahon made an onscreen return to the company by welcoming fans to the big event. It's been about 15 months since McMahon stepped down from her position as co-CEO of WWE, and a great deal has happened in that time. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry offered their thoughts on McMahon's comeback.

"She took her husband's flag and she stuck it right in the middle of the WWE ring," Bully said. "She announced it as 'The Paul Levesque Era.' She basically said, 'Hunter has the book. This is his baby now.' In a weird way, she told us, 'My dad's done.'"

According to Bully, Stephanie was "the chosen one" of the McMahon siblings in the eyes of their father, former CEO and Executive Chairman Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon was ousted from WWE for the second time earlier this year after a civil lawsuit was filed accusing the executive of rape and sex trafficking. Stephanie McMahon previously stepped down from her role as co-CEO when her father forced his way back onto the company's board in early 2023 following his first resignation in 2022.

"Stephanie is more powerful than probably anybody there," Henry said. "Because she's that calming and well-thought-out, steady force behind Triple H. And he's the boss — it's his baby, it's his idea — but I'm [going to] tell you right now, they're a package group. Two unbelievable minds as well as business people."

Henry then revealed that, despite working in AEW for the last several years, Stephanie McMahon is listed on his phone as "Boss." While the retired wrestler isn't sure whether or not McMahon has a role behind the scenes in WWE at this point, he feels that her presence at WrestleMania was "a shot fired."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.