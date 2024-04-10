WWE Acknowledges GCW During NXT Broadcast

The forbidden door was opened once again last weekend as not one, but three WWE Superstars appeared at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event, which was held under the banner of the GCW Collective. One of the WWE stars brought out for the event was the current "WWE NXT" Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey, who was tasked with facing reigning BLP Midwest Champion, and recurring GCW figure, Matt Makowski. Dempsey would ultimately emerge victorious, but not without sporting a striking battle wound afterward.

Advertisement

On tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Dempsey appeared in a backstage segment with his No Quarter Catch Crew stablemates Damon Kemp and Myles Borne, discussing his experience at Bloodsport. Dempsey also pointed out that he sustained a black eye in his match against Makowski. "This past weekend at Bloodsport, it was something else," Dempsey said. "No ropes, knockout and submission, and some of the toughest fighters I've ever met. See this black eye? That didn't stop me from getting the win."

Dempsey wasn't the only WWE representative on the Bloodsport card, as former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Shayna Baszler took on TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich in a hard-fought contest. While Slamovich arrived with the accompaniment of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Baszler was escorted by her tag team partner and fellow WWE Superstar Zoey Stark. This match between Baszler and Slamovich would later result in referee stoppage as Baszler delivered a series of nasty stomps to Slamovich's head.

Advertisement

Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event marked a first-time collaboration for WWE and GCW. In the lead-up to the event, Barnett revealed that he'd like to feature more WWE stars, such as Chad Gable or Bron Breakker, on future Bloodsport cards.