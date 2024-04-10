Cody Rhodes Talks About What's Next For Him Following WWE WrestleMania 40

As the old adage goes – as one story ends, another begins. For Cody Rhodes, that sentiment came to the forefront this past weekend as he defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two of WrestleMania 40. Cody's win over Reigns also solidified him as the first WWE Champion to emerge from the Rhodes family, and thus, his quest to "finish the story" was complete. With that chronicle seemingly finished, Cody now looks at what may lie ahead for him.

Advertisement

"One of the biggest fears I had coming into this, especially after WrestleMania 39, one of the biggest fears I had was if I did finish the story, if I did win, I would have nothing left," Cody said on the post-WrestleMania press conference. "That it would literally have taken everything I have ever done, every match I've ever been involved with, every partner I've ever had, every bit of me it would take. And I can tell you, the moment Charles Robinson [the referee] hit three, I knew. I have everything left to give still. I have a whole other level. You've heard the former champion say that there are levels to this. I just have leveled up. If you know me, you know that I owe it to the WWE fans, pro wrestling fans, WWE Universe, that what we do next has to be extremely special."

Advertisement

Following his pivotal victory over Reigns at WrestleMania, Cody came face-to-face with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." Upon meeting in the ring, Johnson informed Cody that he planned to step away from WWE for a while. When Johnson returns though, he aims to continue his own story with "The American Nightmare," regardless if he is still champion or not.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.