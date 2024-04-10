WWE Raw Ratings Report 4/8/2024

This past week's episode of "WWE Raw" witnessed a substantial surge in both ratings and viewership, on the back of a remarkable WrestleMania 40 weekend.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the April 8 episode of "Raw" saw an average viewership of 2.36 million viewers, while it received an impressive 0.83 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, both parameters significantly higher than last week's show. The overall viewership saw a 32 percent increase in viewership, while the key demographic improved even more, registering a 41 percent gain from the WrestleMania 40 go-home show of "Raw."

The report has stated that this week's "Raw" viewership was the highest since the February 17, 2020 episode, while key demographic rating was the highest in almost five years, surpassing the September 30, 2019 episode. The final hour of the post-WrestleMania 40 show had competition from the NCAA men's basketball match between UConn vs. Purdue, which had an average viewership of a whopping 14 million.

WWE is on a roll not just with attendance figures, but have improved viewership and ratings in recent months too, with last week's "WWE SmackDown" — the go-home show for WrestleMania 40 — also seeing a sizable increase in viewership and ratings.

The "Raw" after WrestleMania 40 saw a triumphant Cody Rhodes receive a rapturous welcome from the crowd, after which The Rock confronted him, vowing to return to face him. "WWE NXT" Champion Ilja Dragunov also made his main roster debut, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, while The Judgment Day — who now has two world champions — celebrated Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley's wins. They then faced Awesome Truth in what they thought was a handicap match, before John Cena made a surprise return and teamed with R-Truth and The Miz.

Sami Zayn and Chad Gable defeated Imperium, and Zayn then offered Gable a shot at his Intercontinental title, while Drew McIntyre was screwed over by CM Punk — again — as Jey Uso won the Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for Priest's title.