Damian Priest Talks WWE World Heavyweight Championship Goals, Thanks Seth Rollins

New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has detailed the goals and ambitions he wants to achieve as the champion, following his win at WrestleMania 40.

Ever since it was introduced last year, the World Heavyweight Championship has been the de-facto "workhorse championship," thanks to former champion Seth Rollins, who constantly defended the title. In the post-WrestleMania 40 press conference, The Judgment Day member stated that he would like to uphold that moniker and is willing to put in the hard yards.

"Last year, I believe I was #3 in most overall matches, if I'm not mistaken, I was #1 in TV matches," stated Priest. "I'll double the amount of matches if I could. The idea of this being the 'workhorse championship' ... bring it. That's what I want to do. Bring it all."

He understands that a lot is asked of champions in WWE, but he explained that he's willing to prove doubters wrong and answer all the questions asked of him as a champion. Priest further went on to praise Rollins for the work he put in to build the new championship.

"Seth set a precedent with this title — and it'd be disrespectful not to honor what he's done. I'm one of the first guys to say 'thank you' to what he did, when he brought another championship to a level that was important to the entire roster, and I plan to do justice," declared the new champion.

Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre, who moments after defeating Rollins — and getting his WrestleMania moment — lost to Priest. On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40, Jey Uso earned a future shot at Priest's title after he defeated McIntyre, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a fatal four-way match.