WWE Star Naomi Shares Backstage Pic With 'Soul Sister' Nia Jax

Naomi is sharing the love for another talent in the WWE women's division on social media. The star, who still goes by Trinity on X (formerly Twitter), shared a photo alongside Nia Jax. Naomi tagged Jax in the post, with the caption "My soul sister thanks for always having my back." The photo appears to have been taken backstage at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, as Naomi is pictured in her gold gear.

My soul sister thanks for always having my back ☝🏾 @LinaFanene pic.twitter.com/9crpOuRoCM — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) April 10, 2024

The former TNA Knockouts Champion returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble after more than a year away from the company, following her walk out alongside Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone in AEW) in 2022. Naomi teamed with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at WrestleMania, scoring a victory against Damage CTRL, the team of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka, as well as Dakota Kai. Before WrestleMania, Naomi was also involved in the Elimination Chamber, where she was eliminated by newcomer Tiffany Stratton from "WWE NXT."

Jax did not have a match at "The Show of Shows," but had recently been feuding with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Jax's most recent match occurred on the road to WrestleMania, at a house show in Illinois, where she was defeated by Ripley in a triple threat also including Shayna Baszler. Her last televised match aired on "WWE Raw" on March 18, where she was defeated by Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match.

