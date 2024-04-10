AEW Reportedly Changing Plans For AEW Forbidden Door 3

It wasn't too long ago that AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door appeared locked and loaded for Arthur Ashe Stadium this June, with the promotions reportedly looking to get CMLL and World Wonder Ring Stardom into the mix. While the latter appears to be the case, it seems there will be a change regarding Forbidden Door's location.

Advertisement

On the debut episode of "Beyond the Bell" this past Tuesday, Andrew Zarian reported that Arthur Ashe Stadium is no longer set to hold the third edition of Forbidden Door this June. While the new location for the event remains a mystery, it is believed more information will become available on the matter in a week's time, and that the show is still expected to take place in the New York City area.

As for why Arthur Ashe will no longer serve as Forbidden Door's venue, conflicting information has emerged. Fightful Select reported later on Tuesday that the decision was made after New Japan revealed they didn't want to split the costs with AEW required to book Arthur Ashe. Shortly thereafter, AEW/New Japan wrestler and front officer member Rocky Romero took to X, denying the report.

Advertisement

This is not true. https://t.co/cEUyZcU4xu — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵"Chico El Luchador" (@azucarRoc) April 9, 2024

Before its consideration for Forbidden Door, Arthur Ashe Stadium had served as a key venue for AEW, hosting the first three editions of "AEW Grand Slam" each September. It's unclear whether the venue will continue to host "Grand Slam" going forward, as previous reports had suggested AEW was looking for a new venue for the September event, albeit when Arthur Ashe was expected to host Forbidden Door.