Jey Uso Discusses Facing His Brother Jimmy At WWE WrestleMania 40

This past Saturday, during the first night of WWE WrestleMania 40, twin brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso faced each other in singles action for the first time in front of the public, showcasing a match the two had been practicing at home since they were children. Just a few days after the bout, Jey appeared on "The Bump" to look back on the match. The performer was asked if he felt conflicted after defeating his brother on such a grand stage.

"I was happy and sad at the same moment," Uso said. "I still love my brother. That's my twin brother, you know? I still feel a little incomplete, man, because we're not around each other as much. ... I'm just used to always having him with me, but we're gonna bring Jimmy around."

As of this past weekend, Jimmy Uso is still a member of The Bloodline. However, it's unclear what the future of the faction looks like following Reigns' loss against Cody Rhodes on Sunday. Friday's "WWE SmackDown" should provide a somewhat clearer picture for Jimmy's current status.