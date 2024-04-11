Jey Uso Discusses Facing His Brother Jimmy At WWE WrestleMania 40
This past Saturday, during the first night of WWE WrestleMania 40, twin brothers Jey and Jimmy Uso faced each other in singles action for the first time in front of the public, showcasing a match the two had been practicing at home since they were children. Just a few days after the bout, Jey appeared on "The Bump" to look back on the match. The performer was asked if he felt conflicted after defeating his brother on such a grand stage.
"I was happy and sad at the same moment," Uso said. "I still love my brother. That's my twin brother, you know? I still feel a little incomplete, man, because we're not around each other as much. ... I'm just used to always having him with me, but we're gonna bring Jimmy around."
As of this past weekend, Jimmy Uso is still a member of The Bloodline. However, it's unclear what the future of the faction looks like following Reigns' loss against Cody Rhodes on Sunday. Friday's "WWE SmackDown" should provide a somewhat clearer picture for Jimmy's current status.
Jey Uso On His Singles Push
Despite their fractured relationship onscreen, Jey said his match against Jimmy on Saturday was the most fun he's had in a WWE ring. Still, the wrestler has been unable to fully process the fact that the siblings performed in front of a packed WrestleMania audience. Looking ahead, Jey revealed that his primary focus is presenting an authentic version of himself to the fans.
"I was always doing [things] for others a lot of the time," Uso continued. "It's just cool because I never thought the people would get behind me the way they did, especially when I went to 'Raw,' because I was nervous. I was like, 'Man, I don't know if they're gonna accept me alone.'"
It's safe to say that Uso has found success as a singles competitor. Since Uso joined the "WWE Raw" roster last year, the former tag team mainstay has challenged for titles, wrestled some of the biggest stars in the company, and — yes — spent time in a tag team with Rhodes, including a brief tag title run in October.
