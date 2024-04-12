Tommy Dreamer Lays Out How He'd Book WWE Feud Between CM Punk & Drew McIntyre

WWE has no shortage of storylines between their stars at the moment, but perhaps one of the most notable ones is the ongoing feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer gave some insight as to why he would wait until after WWE Clash at the Castle in June to book the match, which will be held in McIntyre's home country of Scotland.

"I always want to put people in the right," Dreamer said. "The best possible situations to win and put you in the best scenarios for you to get those great reactions. So, I'm not going to put CM Punk's return in a match or in a place where they're going to cheer his opponent because I want to invest a little bit more in CM Punk's return, and I would probably do that at Summerslam."

Dreamer addressed the gap in the main event scene and the importance of reestablishing Cody Rhodes after he dethroned Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 40.

"He has no story. He completed the story. [The] Rock's not going to be there. So, what is your new story? Then we have the most [intriguing] story [we've] got right now [which] is Drew and Punk."

Despite Punk tearing both of his triceps in the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, that has not stopped the growing tensions between the two men. Not only have they called one another out on multiple occasions, but Punk cost McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania by blindsiding him and opening the door for Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

