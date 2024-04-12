WWE Champ Damian Priest Describes Feeling Like He Held MITB Briefcase 'For Years'

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has spoken about the long time that he held the Money in the Bank briefcase, and how it felt special to him.

Priest, who won the men's Money in the Bank match in July last year, finally cashed in his contract at WrestleMania 40, winning the World Heavyweight title from Drew McIntyre, who had just won it from Seth Rollins. Priest stated that his nine months of holding the briefcase felt like a very long time, and he's glad he doesn't have to lug it around anymore.

"Man, it felt like I had that briefcase for years. Very happy I don't have to travel with it anymore," said Priest on "The Bump." "Even the Money in the Bank, it was an honor to have that privilege. You look at those who have cashed in, and it's special. It creates something special for each champion. Just being known as 'Senor' Money in the Bank and having my own personalized briefcase, that, to me, at the time, I was like, 'I've won.'"

The Judgment Day member said he's only beginning to value and appreciate his time as the Money in the Bank holder. He also spoke with pride about winning the world title at WrestleMania, highlighting how a select few have had that accolade in WWE history.

"There are so many things that I haven't really appreciated yet. I won a world title at WrestleMania ... how many people can say that? How many champions, in the history of all those championship reigns, I'm in that list now. That alone to me is crazy."

Priest added that he wants to make his world title reign special. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title for the first time against Jey Uso, who earned the shot after winning the fatal four-way match on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania.