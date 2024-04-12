Grayson Waller Has A Message For WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis About A-Town Down Under

The WrestleMania 40 fallout will continue with tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which emanates from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Looking ahead at tonight's episode, Cody Rhodes and Bayley are expected to appear with their newly claimed titles. The same cannot be said, however, for the newly-minted "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

As announced on X (formerly Twitter), Theory and Waller will not be present for "SmackDown" this week, as the pair "felt like making a rap video instead." Though this rap video has yet to be fully released, Theory provided a preview of their footage that showcases him and Waller dancing and posing with their "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships.

Following Theory's announcement of their alternate plans for this week, Waller delivered a message to "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis, indicating that much like the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Waller and Theory will now be operating on a part-time schedule. "Just so you know @RealNickAldis, we have officially elected for the Part Time Champ schedule," Waller wrote on X.

Waller and Theory, together known as A-Town Down Under, recently claimed the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. Heading into the premium live event, WWE's tag team titles were held in unison by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor. After a chaotic six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania, though, the tag titles were officially split, with A-Town Down Under capturing the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships, while R-Truth and The Miz grabbed hold of the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships.