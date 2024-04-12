Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Two WWE Stars Who 'Stole The Show' At WrestleMania 40

It's safe to say that last weekend's WWE WrestleMania 40 revolved around a core group of top stars, but it's also true that many of the company's performers were given opportunities to shine across the two-day event. Speaking on "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his opinion on which WWE performers stood out at WrestleMania.

"There were two men that stole the show in different ways," Prinze said. "One was GUNTHER, in the way he sold and the way he attacked. This dude — he lost for a reason, because he's moving up the ranks and is gonna be a threat for the world title really, really soon."

Prinze said that he loved the match between GUNTHER and Sami Zayn on the first night of WrestleMania, pointing out that the storyline seemed to take inspiration from the boxing movie "Rocky 3." The match became more about selling the damage they were inflicting on each other over anything else, which is another reason Prinze felt it catered to his wrestling preferences.

Though Prinze complimented Zayn along with GUNTHER, it was someone else whom he believes demanded attention over the weekend. This wrestler didn't initially seem destined for a place on this year's WrestleMania but wound up becoming one of Prinze's favorite parts of the weekend.

"[Andrade] was the man that I felt stole the entire show, minus the main event on day two," Prinze continued. "He made so much of his opportunity. ... Every time this dude was in the ring, he was frigging perfect. And every move he did looked so real and so legit."

After leaving AEW at the end of last year, Andrade made a surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. Last Saturday, Andrade surprised Legado Del Fantasma by replacing Dragon Lee as Rey Mysterio's tag team partner.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.