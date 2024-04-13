Piper Niven Returns To WWE TV, Continues Tag Team With Chelsea Green On SmackDown

Piper Niven is back on WWE programming. The dominant Scot made her return to TV on "WWE SmackDown" after being out of action for couple months due to a hand injury she suffered in January. Her tag team partner, Chelsea Green, has done some work in some singles competition in Niven's absence, but Niven rejoined Green upon her return. The two are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Advertisement

Luck was not with them when it came to their opponents, however, as Green and Niven faced the first-time tag team duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. The match was short and sweet, and Niven couldn't protect her partner from getting hit with Jaded and eating the loss. It's the second time this week that Cargill has pinned Green; the same thing happened on "WWE Raw" when the two faced off in Cargill's Monday night debut.

During her time away from the ring, Niven had a notable exchange words with Bully Ray (who performed at WrestleMania 40 over the weekend) on social media, after which he cut a promo on her on "Busted Open Radio," saying he would "Mafia Kick you in the face, put you through a flaming table, and do the job." This declaration was met with derisive laughter from co-host Mark Henry, who told Bully that Niven "would f*** [him] up."

Advertisement