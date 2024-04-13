Jack Perry & KENTA Take Photo Showing Their Mutual Disgust For Chicago (And CM Punk)

Exiled AEW star Jack Perry has been the talk of the wrestling world over the past few days following the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," and it seems he has finally found someone who is on the same page he is, NJPW star KENTA. On the April 10 "Dynamite," backstage footage from the All In pay-per-view was aired, showing the long talked about fight between Perry and CM Punk that ultimately led to Punk being fired from the company.

Perry hasn't wrestled for AEW since that night, but he has remained active in 2024 thanks to working in NJPW, with his most recent match being his second one-on-one encounter with Shota Umino at the Windy City Riot event in Chicago on April 12. Chicago is, of course, Punk's hometown, meaning that Perry was going to receive not the nicest of welcomes, but he fully embraced the heat from the fans, who ended up cheering for Perry by the end of his match. After the bout, he crossed paths with KENTA, another man who has his own problems with Punk, where they managed to grab a picture together that told everyone what they thought about Punk's hometown.

KENTA's problems with Punk have gone on for many years. The current WWE star has openly admitted that he stole the GTS from KENTA after seeing the NJPW star use it in Japan, while also shooting down the chance to face KENTA at the 2023 Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, KENTA will tell you a different story about the scrapped Forbidden Door match, telling the world that the match would never take place unless he gets the right amount of money. Punk went on to face Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door, while KENTA never ended up making the trip to Toronto for the event.