Andrade Discusses His WWE Return

Andrade participated in one of the most talked-about matches on night one of WWE WrestleMania 40, teaming with Rey Mysterio in a winning effort against Dominick Mysterio and Santos Escobar. Much of the press generated from the match was due to the involvement of Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson of Philadelphia Eagles fame, but it was press all the same. Performing at WrestleMania just months after a surprise return at the 2024 Royal Rumble is a two-act sequence most wrestlers dream of, and Andrade talked more about what it felt like during an episode of "The Ringer Wrestling Show."

"I feel great. I missed the WWE Universe," Andrade told.

Along with the likes of Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, Andrade is part of a select group who left WWE to try their hand in AEW before ultimately circling back to WWE. The former "NXT" Champion touched on some of the reasons why he left WWE in the first place.

"I needed to leave to remember who I was," Andrade said. "When I [came] back, I remember, okay, this is Andrade, these are my dreams, I want that, I want that, I want that. So I'm back at the Royal Rumble — the WWE Universe, I miss this. I miss the fans; I miss the people. And now, another dream come true, WrestleMania [with] Rey Mysterio. This year for me was — and still is — incredible. It's still amazing."

Whether Andrade will continue his allegiance with the LWO after WrestleMania remains to be seen, but Andrade said he was proud to be a part of a strong line of Latino performers within WWE's larger history. "Eddie [Guerrero] opened the door, Rey opened the door for Latinos [in WWE]... I hope in the future I open the door for more Latinos to come in behind me."

