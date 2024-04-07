Backstage Details Behind Jason Kelce & Lane Johnson Appearing At WWE WrestleMania 40

Celebrity cameos have long been a regular occurrence at WWE WrestleMania, and this year has been no different. NFL stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson appeared during the tag match that saw Rey Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo take on Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, with Kelce and Johnson preventing Dominik Mysterio from using a chair to win the bout.

An update from Fightful Select offers some additional details on the men's involvement, revealing that both Kelce and Johnson spent at least a few hours training for their WrestleMania appearance with Danny Cage at the Monster Factory, the training facility showcased in the Apple TV+ series of the same name.

The process was documented, though it's unclear how much footage there is or what it will be used for. Some footage of Johnson working out with Seth Rollins was posted online by the Eagles organization earlier this week. Both Kelce and Johnson were said to have taken to wrestling quickly. Fightful Select first reported earlier this week that WWE had been in contact with Kelce for a WrestleMania appearance, but Johnson's involvement wasn't publicly known ahead of time.

With Kelce having announced that he is retiring from the NFL, and having noted in the past that he is a wrestling fan, it seems possible he could remain involved with WWE in some capacity. The football player has been in the spotlight more than usual in recent months as he was often seen supporting his brother, Travis Kelce, alongside Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift as the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their Super Bowl win. Jason Kelce is a former Super Bowl winner himself, having won with the Eagles in 2018.