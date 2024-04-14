Natalya Weighs In On Possibility Of Competing At Bloodsport

On April 4, three WWE Superstars — Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Charlie Dempsey — took a step through the forbidden door to appear at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event. While Baszler defeated former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich with the accompaniment of Stark, Dempsey produced a victory over recurring GCW figure Matt Makowski. After watching these performances, former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Natalya has now expressed interest in representing WWE at a future Bloodsport event.

Advertisement

"I think after having trained with Josh, and knowing Josh has helped me so much, especially with my submission game, and especially after training in the Dungeon with my family in Calgary and the Dungeon that TJ [Wilson] and I have now, I would love to do something like Bloodsport," Natalya recently told Fightful. "I think it was cool. It was such a great environment. The fans that were at that show made the show so much fun. I would love to do something like that. I think it's so cool that WWE is doing more stuff like that."

Unlike traditional wrestling shows, Bloodsport operates under a mix of shoot-style wrestling and mixed martial arts. In addition, Bloodsport competition is contested in a ring without any ropes or turnbuckles, with the added stipulation that wins can only be gained via submission or knockout. While fans may widely know Natalya for her professional wrestling career, "The Queen of Harts" also has previous training in the MMA world, specifically with Jiu-Jitsu, which could play into her favor in a potential Bloodsport match.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Fightful with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.