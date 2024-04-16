Mark Briscoe Gets Candid About Relationship With AEW Tag Team FTR

While The Briscoe Brothers had always been a well-respected and revered tag team thanks to their work since the early 2000s, it could be argued that it wasn't until their trilogy of bouts with FTR in 2022 that people fully understood why they were considered one of the best in the world.

Advertisement

FTR and The Briscoes went to war over the ROH Tag Team Championships in a trilogy of matches that now hold a special place in the hearts of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Mark Briscoe as it was the final big rivalry before Jay passed away in January 2023. The bond that Mark now has with FTR runs deep, and during a recent appearance on the "Under The Ring" podcast, he explained how the trilogy strengthened his relationship with FTR.

"We're like brothers now," Briscoe said. "I definitely give the credit of that to having those matches together. I mean those matches were special and especially after–once the accident happened, it was like in hindsight, it was even more special."

He explained that he and his brother were excited to finally get in the ring with FTR after Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor in 2022, claiming that it felt magical when the two teams squared off for the first time at Supercard of Honor 2022.

Advertisement

The two teams later met in a two-out-of-three falls match at Death Before Dishonor in July, before capping off their trilogy in a Double Dog Collar match at Final Battle in December, with Mark saying that it ended up being a conclusion to Jay's career that was both fitting and bittersweet at the same time. Jay's impact on FTR has been evident since his passing, as they put Jay's name on the AEW Tag Team Championship belts when they won them for the second time in 2023.

Please credit "Under The Ring" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.