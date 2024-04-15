Freddie Prinze Jr. Gets Candid About The Triple H Era Of WWE

If it wasn't clear before WWE WrestleMania 40 that the company was in a new era, it was certainly apparent to those who watched the show. The first and second nights of the event were kicked off by Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon respectively, with McMahon going as far as to declare that the promotion had entered "The Paul Levesque Era." Looking back on the show while speaking on his podcast, "Wrestling With Freddie," actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on the company's current onscreen product.

"Everything's changing — it's the 'Triple H Era,'" Prinze said. "We've really seen that over the last few weeks in the stories that they've been telling. Everybody's getting a story now. ... That has not [always] been the case, alright? Legado [Del Fantasma] and LWO would just be having matches. They wouldn't be getting designated backstage segments, where they're talking about the reason why they're fighting."

Additionally, Prinze believes there has been more meaningful representation onscreen, with Japanese and Latin American wrestlers getting more TV time and the ability to speak their primary languages. The former WWE writer feels Levesque is firing on all cylinders except in one notable way.

"The only places where they've dropped the ball a little is on getting talent," Prinze continued. "I think not getting Will Ospreay was a mistake, but outside of that, man — I can't say enough good things about where wrestling is going."

Prinze then discouraged fans from comparing the current onscreen happenings to the "Attitude Era" in the 1990s. Instead, the actor believes today's version of WWE should stand on its own. One thing that Prinze believes this era does have in common with the 1990s boom is that professional wrestling feels "cool" once again.

