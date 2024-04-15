Nic Nemeth Assesses How WWE Booked WrestleMania 40 Main Event

It may have taken place over a week ago, but Cody Rhodes finishing the story and defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania remains the talk of the town. And this past Friday on "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth became the latest to chime in with his thoughts on Rhodes' victory. Pointing out how impressive it was that Rhodes' story remained captivating for multiple years, Nemeth believes WWE ultimately stuck the landing.

"It was the right call," Nemeth said. "I knew, we all knew there'd be shenanigans, and people coming down. I was just hoping that one, it wasn't nonstop run-ins from the heroes that you grew up on, and then they saved the day. I just wanted them to neutralize all the outside interference, and then get back to it."

Like The Rock, Nemeth also took the time to praise Seth Rollins for his work in the storyline. In particular, Nemeth pointed out how much of a team player Rollins was in allowing his owns storylines to take a backseat in favor of highlighting Rhodes' story.

"We were all a few months ago going 'Who's he going to tear it down with for the World Heavyweight Championship?'" Nemeth said. "And he puts it all on hold, multiple different times, to help one person tell one story that will lead the company down the line.

"That's a huge thing that we kind of overlook that happens a lot, and you have to remember that. You have to remember that when Seth needs a favor down the line, it's time for Cody to jump on the grenade for him one day and go 'Okay, you go tell your story brother.' Because all we are is stories, and there just can't be one."

