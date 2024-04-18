AEW Announcer Jim Ross Talks About His Relationship With WWE's Cody Rhodes

As for Rhodes' second WrestleMania 40 main event, Ross thought the match told a great story, in his opinion. He went on further to make a point lost on many in the wrestling world these days in that just because an end result may be a bit predictable doesn't mean that is necessarily a bad thing, especially when it's giving the people what the majority of them seem to want

"I was expecting what the end was going to be," Ross explained. "They were booked into a corner. They had to switch the title or it would have upset a lot of apple carts.

Ross then put on his fatherly hat for a minute to offer Rhodes some unsolicited advice now that he finds himself atop the WWE mountain. "He's gonna make a lot of money," said Ross. "If I were him, if he hasn't done it already, [I'd] hire a certified financial planner, cause that way, [they] can help keep you up on your quarterly taxes."

Speaking of hats, Ross closed out his thoughts on Rhodes' win by hearkening back to an old nickname given to him by Cody, account of his trademark headwear, in the context of a congratulatory conversation they had when "The American Nightmare" became champion.

"I sent him a text on Monday morning [after WrestleMania]," Ross detailed. "I just said, 'I'm proud of you, being the leader that WWE needs. I love you.' And his response to me was, 'I did it, Cowboy.' That's what he used to call me — little insider stuff — Cody called be Cowboy because of the f***** hat. I'm so proud for that kid."

