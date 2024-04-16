Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Assesses Future Of The Bloodline

The dramatic story of The Bloodline and its many chapters is evolving following Roman Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Reigns was not on "WWE SmackDown," and Solo Sikoa introduced new Bloodline member Tama Tonga, with both men turning on Jimmy Uso. On the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, The Rock told Rhodes that he would be "going away for a little while" following his victory alongside Reigns in the main event of night one of WrestleMania.

Advertisement

The Bloodline saga was addressed by former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast, noting how all involved have been doing a great job.

"It's had multiple chapters from its inception ... to its comic relief characters, to the addition of new members, to the many times people have tried to take away what is rightfully Roman's, his seat at the head of the table. To bringing in The Rock and now the championship is gone," Prinze said. "The thing to fight for is gone. So what's left to fight for? Only one thing — The Head of the Table."

Prinze said the story "has to come to fruition" and argued that The Rock can't be done with wrestling yet. He believes the story should lead to a match between Reigns and The Rock for the right to be known as "The Head of the Table."

Advertisement

"I think he'll beat The Rock and then someone in the Bloodline will have to beat him and become the new head of the Bloodline," he said. "I don't know who's going to be ready for that. Maybe it's one of the new people coming in, maybe it's an Uso brother, I don't know. But if the rumors are true and he's going to take a break and try and make movies, then that would make the most sense."

He also feels Reigns could be headed for Hollywood.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.