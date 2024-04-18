Former WWE Star Ronda Rousey Discusses Relationship With Stephanie McMahon

We know by now that Ronda Rousey is not the biggest fan of Vince McMahon as comments made in her new memoir "Our Fight" spell that out in no uncertain terms, raising doubts about how much difference there is between his "slimeball character" and the person portraying it. But Rousey has indicated that those feelings don't necessarily extend to every person working for WWE, not even to anyone carrying the McMahon name.

Rousey was interviewed for news station "KTLA 5" and got candid about her experience working with Stephanie McMahon.

"[Stephanie] is just like a genuine friend from the very beginning," Rousey said. "We were supposed to be like enemies in the ring, but usually you're the closest with the person that you're feuding with. We were the ones beating each other up every week and she was the one that was really guiding me through so much, and teaching me about the intricacies of the industry. And she was like a guide to me when I had no idea what I was doing. And so I'm always grateful to her, and I couldn't say enough great things about her."

Rousey's relationship with McMahon often played out much differently on-screen, with the two positioned as natural foils. Rousey had a confrontation with McMahon during an unadvertised segment at WrestleMania 31 before making her in-ring debut in WrestleMania 34's mixed tag bout, making McMahon submit to an armbar. Off-camera, however, McMahon has reciprocated positive sentiments toward Rousey, once saying she "inspired her" for being "unapologetically herself."

Short of burning Titan Towers to the ground, there's probably nothing a disgruntled star can do or say that WWE would consider irreparable, although Rousey has stated she doesn't intend on going back.