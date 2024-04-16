Miro Has His Sights On Two AEW Champions After Injury Rehab

Since joining AEW in 2020, Miro has been featured in stops and starts, having difficulty gaining sustained momentum in the promotion due to injuries and other factors. The former WWE star is currently recovering from injuries to his shoulder and elbow he sustained at the end of 2023, but during a conversation with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Miro revealed that he already has an idea of who he'd like to get in the ring with when he comes back.

"I love Samoa Joe, I love to fight Samoa Joe," Miro said. "I've [fought] him [once] before in WWE. I'm looking forward to that, but also Adam — Adam Copeland."

Miro stated that a match against Copeland has been a hope of his since the man formerly known as Edge returned to the ring in 2020. Copeland currently holds the TNT Championship — a title that Miro has a close, personal relationship to — and Miro still has his eyes on the belt.

"He's a great performer and a person who inspired me a lot," Miro said of Copeland. "I'd love to kick his ass in the ring and take my title back."

Asked to lay out a potential strategy for a match against Copeland, Miro said he would treat him like any other opponent — he'd start out aggressive and relish in the pain he inflicted before locking him in Miro's Game Over submission. While it seems a strong possibility for the future, a match between Copeland and Miro will have to wait until the latter star finishes rehab. Though he didn't lay out a definitive timeline, Miro promised to return to AEW "stronger than ever" when the time comes.

