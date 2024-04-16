Backstage Update Offers Latest Details On Giulia's WWE Status

Former STARDOM performer Giulia has been the topic of much discussion over the past few weeks following the expiration of her contract. She has made cameos in Pro Wrestling NOAH, announced herself as a member of the inaugural Marigold roster, and was also seen sitting ringside over WWE WrestleMania 40 weekend at "WWE NXT" Stand and Deliver, where she was joined by William Regal and her long-time boss Rossy Ogawa.

Advertisement

Since then, it has been reported that Giulia has agreed to join WWE this year, once she wraps up her obligations in Japan, and it seems that WWE has a time-frame in mind. Fightful Select reports that Giulia will wrestle only a handful of matches in Marigold before reporting to the WWE Performance Center in either late June or early July. Marigold's first set of events have already been announced, with the conclusion of their first tour taking place on June 29, but no matches for any of Marigold's events outside of its debut on May 20 have been announced.

Once she has wrapped up in Japan, the belief within "NXT" is that Giulia will wrestle her first match at Heatwave in Toronto on July 7, with the expectation being that her match will be for a championship. WWE announced that the "NXT" Women's North American Championship will be introduced in the near future, and a tournament will take place to crown the first champion, but no dates or competitors for the tournament have been announced so far. As far as Giulia's presentation, there doesn't seem to be any signs that she will be repackaged, as WWE are planning to keep her ring name, her look, and potentially her entrance music if WWE choose to obtain the rights to it. Fans around the world have been excited to see Giulia make her WWE debut, but it seems they might have to be a bit more patient before they see what she is truly made of.

Advertisement