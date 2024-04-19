Ryan Nemeth Addresses Absences, Favorite Moments From AEW

While Ryan Nemeth has largely been a staple lower-card performer in AEW since joining the promotion in 2020, he hasn't wrestled a match for AEW since the fall of 2023. Nemeth's lack of presence on AEW TV was noted when he spoke to "Sportskeeda" a couple of weeks ago, and the "Hollywood Hunk" played it coy regarding whether fans will see him back in the promotion again.

"I will very diplomatically tell you that's a topic I just can't talk about at the moment," Nemeth said. "Everything I've ever done, I've been very proud of. And I appreciate the time that [I had there], every single match I had there, all the friends I made. It was a great experience. TBD."

As such, Nemeth took some time to reflect on his favorite moments during his AEW tenure. Though he looked back fondly on cutting promos and an "AEW Rampage" match with Jack Perry, his favorite moment occurred with Sting, while the two were at ringside for a match during an April 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

"It was Darby [Allin] and JD Drake I believe," Nemeth said. "And Sting came at me with his baseball bat, and I was like 'No, no, no!' And he pushed me around the whole entire ring, up the back ramp, out into the parking lot. And I just thought 'This is kind of amazing,' because Sting is a legend.

"The last interaction a Nemeth had with Sting was at Survivor Series, when he helped my brother win Survivor Series. It was on my mind. And also, I love cartoons, and 'The Three Stooges,' and this just seemed very 'Looney Tunes.' I'm falling backward the whole way. I thought it was incredible. For those three reasons, that is a major highlight for me."

