WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Gets Candid About CM Punk

CM Punk played a pivotal role at WrestleMania 40, as his assault on a newly-crowed WWE World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre led Damian Priest to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Aside from his continued feuding with McIntyre, WrestleMania 40 weekend also marked a rather wholesome moment for Punk when he spontaneously met WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley in an elevator. On a recent episode of "Gabby AF," Dudley recounted his interaction with Punk.

"This past weekend at WrestleMania, me and my wife and kids, we were in the elevator and Dominik [Mysterio] comes in. I'd known Dominik for a long time, even when I was producing. Then all of a sudden the next stop was CM Punk. He looked at me, I looked at him. I was like, 'Yo, what's going on, man?' He was like, 'D-Von! Hey!' I was like, 'Hey, nice to meet you, man. I've never met you before.' And I told him the whole story of how he met Bubba [Ray Dudley] first, and I said, 'But don't worry about it. I'm the better looking of the Dudleys.' He kind of cracked and smiled. I was like, 'No, all jokes aside, pleasure meeting you, man.' He came off as one of the most pleasant guys I think I'd ever met.'"

Despite the previous controversies surrounding CM Punk, such as his backstage altercations at AEW All In 2023 and All Out 2022, D-Von asserts that he formulates his opinions on people are based on his own personal experiences with them. And in meeting Punk during the WrestleMania 40 festivities, D-Von found him to be a "complete gentleman."

