WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett Gets Candid About Working With Elias

Jeff Jarrett's return to WWE was brief, and only saw him compete in the 2019 Royal Rumble match, and later clashed with Elias during an episode of "WWE Raw." He recently looked back at his return and the interactions he had with Elias – who shared a similar gimmick to his – describing his position at the time as "perfect."

"People see legends, they know that it's, 'We're gonna be entertained by them' and then they're going to be out," he noted in a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. He then expressed his gratitude for his friendship with Elias. "It just fit. From the day I met Elias, we hit it off. Extremely good working relationship that turned into a personal relationship."

Interestingly, Jarrett revealed that he hasn't ever been a fan of giving or taking chair shots, despite it being his staple. Jarrett, who was on the receiving end of a chair shot from Elias, also claimed that the fans got their money's worth in the few minutes he shared with Elias. The veteran then commented on Elias' WWE run, claiming that he was never pushed to the next level despite the fan reaction to him.

"He's talented, and he can work, and he's got a unique air about him -– his charisma is unique -– I think it was just a lack of focus that creative never defined him as a heel or a babyface," said Jarrett about Elias.