Young Bucks Tease Upcoming AEW Dynasty Ladder Match As 'Probably One Of Our Last'

This Sunday at AEW Dynasty, a new set of AEW World Tag Team Champions will be decided as the ongoing tournament concludes with a ladder match between the Young Bucks and FTR. Ahead of Dynasty, brothers Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks spoke to Sports Illustrated, teasing that Sunday's battle may be one of the final times that the two take part in the stipulation they've become so closely associated with.

"This particular ladder match is a big one for us," Matt Jackson said. "We're self-aware enough to realize that this is probably one of our last ones. Every time you do one of these, you're shortening your career, and our days are numbered already either way."

Starting with backyard wrestling in 2001 before eventually opening their own indie promotion, finding success in Japan, and helping create AEW, the Jackson brothers are now more than 20 years into their careers. In the past, Matt has stated that he'd like to retire without making any kind of grand announcement, going "off the grid" and disappearing from the world of wrestling. On the other hand, Nick stated that he'd prefer to start another independent promotion.

Continuing to promote Sunday's match, Matt Jackson shared that he and his brother have been climbing ladders since they were young boys helping out their dad. This exposure has taken fear out of the equation when participating in so many ladder matches throughout their careers, and they feel ready for Sunday's title bout.