Former WWE Broadcaster Joins AEW Spanish Commentary Team

Longtime WWE Spanish commentator Carlos Cabrera has joined the AEW Spanish broadcast team and debuted on this past week's "AEW Dynamite." AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on X that the veteran commentator is "All Elite," revealing that Cabrera will be part of the "Dynamite" Spanish commentary desk.

Advertisement

"Welcome to the @AEW commentary team tonight on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Carlos Cabrera is All Elite!"

Cabrera will join the AEW Spanish commentary team which features Alvaro Riojas, while the likes of Thunder Rosa and Alex Abrahantes have also been part of the Spanish announce team. Cabrera, who was a constant fixture in WWE alongside Hugo Savinovich, was let go by the promotion in February 2022. The pro wrestling announcer, who spent nearly three decades in WWE, was reportedly let go by the promotion due to his age, with WWE seemingly seeking someone younger to be a part of the commentary desk. Following his WWE exit, the Colombian commentator announced matches in AAA, even reuniting with Savinovich on the commentary desk.

Advertisement

The current "Dynamite" English commentary team includes Taz, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur, while Schiavone also announces on AEW's other brand, "AEW Collision," alongside Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.