FTW Championship Match Made For AEW Dynasty

AEW FTW Champion HOOK is set to defend his title at this weekend's AEW Dynasty pay-per-view against former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

Jericho and HOOK, who have teamed together in recent weeks, came face-to-face on this week's "AEW Dynamite," which set up their match for the title. HOOK, who was joined by his father and AEW commentator Taz in the ring, told Jericho that he no longer needs his help and that he can do it alone. Taz tried to calm things down between the two after Jericho claimed that the FTW Champion has to cut off the negative influences in his life.

The two then looked eye-to-eye, with HOOK warning Jericho, telling the veteran star that he's crossed the line and that he'll show him what he's capable of. It was later confirmed that HOOK will defend the FTW title at Dynasty against Jericho, who has yet to win the title in his time in AEW. Jericho and HOOK were previously on the same page, with them teaming together and defeating the likes of Gates Of Agony and Shane Taylor Promotions recently. The duo even faced each other on the March 20 edition of "Dynamite," where the young star got the better of his experienced opponent.

The FTW Champion, who is currently in his second reign with the title, has held it since August when he defeated Jack Perry at All In. His first reign with the title lasted over 350 days, while he recently surpassed 230 days as champion in his current reign.

So far, ten matches have been announced for the inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view, which includes matches between Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson, Kazuchika Okada against Pac for the AEW Continental Championship, Toni Storm defending her AEW Women's World title against Thunder Rosa, and Samoa Joe putting his AEW World Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland.