WWE's Grayson Waller Discusses 'The Grind,' Wrestlers Always Being Tired

With the war of words between WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque and AEW's Will Ospreay regarding "the grind" of professional wrestling, many stars are speaking out about what life is like on the road. Grayson Waller recently appeared on "Going Ringside," and said that "of course" he's exhausted from all of the travel and all that goes on during WrestleMania season, but there's nothing else he'd rather be doing. He said it's all "part of the grind," and that if you're good at what you do, it's fun.

"People think this job is easy, but then, anyone who's involved knows that heavy lies the crown," Waller said. "You can ask Cody now. You can ask anyone who's champion, that schedule gets difficult. But, at the end of the day, I'm doing what I love. I'm traveling around the world. I'm getting to see places I never would have seen in any other way. I'm a champion. This was my dream. I want to be tired. I want to be exhausted. I want to do all of these things because that's kind of what it takes. That's what separates us from every other sport."

Waller and partner Austin Theory, the tag team known as A-Town Down Under, captured one half of the newly-split tag team championships, scaling a ladder at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia to grab the "WWE SmackDown" belts. During the match, Theory attempted to re-unify the championships and go for the "WWE Raw" belts as well, but was taken down by New Catch Republic for his troubles. The Miz and R-Truth were the ones to capture the titles for the red brand. On Monday's "Raw," new tag team championship belts were revealed for the team, but it remains to be seen if Theory and Waller will get re-designed belts as well.

