Bully Ray Reacts To Jon Moxley's AEW Dynamite Promo

Fresh off his win at NJPW Windy City Riot, newly-crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley returned to All Elite Wrestling to give a celebratory address on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." In his speech, Moxley noted that while some thought his mission to capture the title was impossible, he continued to push forth, and eventually, he succeeded. Moxley also called out The Don Callis Family and challenged Powerhouse Hobbs to a match next week. On the latest episode of "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his reaction to Moxley's promo, specifically the content related to his five-year journey to secure the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement

"I love the way Dynamite opened tonight. Your knew IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, live with a microphone in his hand. That's the kind of promo you want," Ray said. "That's the kind of rah-rah speech you want surrounding your company. That's the positive energy you want in your building. Moxley was a great spokesperson for AEW. Talked about how he was told that it could not be done, how that IWGP Championship would never be his, but he never listened to the naysayers. Just like AEW has to listen to the naysayers these days. ... That's the kind of positive promo speech, rallying cry, that AEW needs, not the other white noise that's going on right now behind backstage footage and the negativity that comes with some of the decisions made in AEW lately. So I thought Moxley got the show started off the right way [and] set the tone."

Advertisement

Moxley's promo on "Dynamite" marked his first AEW appearance since the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, where he and Claudio Castagnoli defeated FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) by referee's decision. In the weeks following, Moxley made a string of appearances outside of AEW, notably in CMLL and NJPW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.